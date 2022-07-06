Why Lottery.com Shares Are Diving Today

- Lottery.com Inc LTRY has appointed Harry Dhaliwal as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer, effective July 1, 2022.
- Dhaliwal will replace Ryan Dickinson, who was terminated by the board due to issues identified about the company’s internal accounting controls.
- LTRY has retained outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation that has revealed instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured and order fulfillment.
- Dhaliwal will serve as interim CFO of the company for six months, commencing on July 1, 2022, and terminating on December 31, 2022.
- The company also said its CEO and chairman of the board, Tony DiMatteo, has stepped down as board chair effective July 5, 2022. DiMatteo will remain a member of the board.
- LTRY board has appointed Steven M. Cohen and Richard Kivel as co-chairs effective July 5, 2022.
- Price Action: LTRY shares are trading lower by 11.47% at $1.08 on the last check Wednesday.
