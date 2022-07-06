Why Lottery.com Shares Are Diving Today

by

has appointed Harry Dhaliwal as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer, effective July 1, 2022. Dhaliwal will replace Ryan Dickinson, who was terminated by the board due to issues identified about the company’s internal accounting controls.

LTRY has retained outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation that has revealed instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured and order fulfillment.

Dhaliwal will serve as interim CFO of the company for six months, commencing on July 1, 2022, and terminating on December 31, 2022.

The company also said its CEO and chairman of the board, Tony DiMatteo, has stepped down as board chair effective July 5, 2022. DiMatteo will remain a member of the board.

LTRY board has appointed Steven M. Cohen and Richard Kivel as co-chairs effective July 5, 2022.

Price Action: LTRY shares are trading lower by 11.47% at $1.08 on the last check Wednesday.

