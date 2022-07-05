ñol

Lululemon Athletica Enters New Market In Europe: Check Out Where

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 2:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU is planning to launch in Spain by opening stores in Madrid and Barcelona.
  • It will also launch a local e-commerce site in Spain.
  • The company enters Spain as the first new market in Europe since 2019.
  • In September, lululemon will open its retail locations in Calle Serrano and Paseo de Gracia shopping districts.
  • Lululemon currently operates almost 40 stores and three local language sites in eight countries in Europe- France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 6.15% at $279.57 on the last check Tuesday.

