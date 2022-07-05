5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Buckle BKE - P/E: 5.37 Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH - P/E: 7.27 Ballantyne Strong BTN - P/E: 8.0 Garrett Motion GTX - P/E: 2.61 ODP ODP - P/E: 8.65

Most recently, Buckle reported earnings per share at $1.12, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.69. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.33%, which has increased by 0.68% from 3.65% last quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.13 in Q3 to $-0.01 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.41%, which has increased by 0.16% from last quarter's yield of 3.25%.

This quarter, Ballantyne Strong experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.03 in Q4 and is now $-0.04. Most recently, Garrett Motion reported earnings per share at $0.15, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.25. ODP saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.71 in Q4 to $1.27 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.31%, which has decreased by 0.26% from 4.57% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.