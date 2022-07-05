ñol

Dogecoin Shoots Higher As Equities Look Toward Fresh Trading Week: All That's Going On Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 6:26 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • DOGE shrugs off negative sentiment to spike along with other major coins
  • Memecoin's co-creator Billy Markus, Elon Musk wish followers on Fourth of July
  • Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing asks followers on hackathon project ideas
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 5% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Tuesday.

DOGE rose along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 6.15% to $917.6 billion.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 5%
24-hour against Bitcoin -1.4%
24-hour against Ethereum 5.1%
7-day -3.5%
30-day -14.6%

YTD performance

 -59.9%

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The DOGE Factors 

  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz.
  • The 24-hour DOGE trading volume rose 22.8% to $362.4 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap,
  • Coinglass figures indicate that nearly $1 million worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the meme coin spiked.
  • Dogecoin’s relative strength index stood at 49.68 at press time. An RSI of less than 30 implies that an asset is oversold while over 70 the asset is considered overbought.

A Summer Rally On The Cards?

DOGE, along with other major coins, soared as the Fourth of July weekend drew to a close. Despite fear dominating investor sentiment amid a cycle of negative news, analysts said the apex coin could rally if it closed above the $20,000 level. “Flipping $20K and we'll be good to go towards $23K and the summer relief rally. Finally,” said cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe.

Happy Fourth of July

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus tweeted his greetings for the Fourth of July to his 1.6 million followers. 

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk also greeted Twitter followers on the occasion of U.S. Independence Day. 

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing asked his followers on Twitter about project ideas connected to a DOGE hackathon. He asked what would be good projects in case the event was sponsored by a “big company” on a “no strings attached” basis.

At press time, the poll had only attracted 147 votes and “Ecosystem Ideas” had garnered 47.3% of the votes cast with 47 minutes left for the poll to close. “Silly/Fun stuff” was the runner-up at 34.8%, while “Bugs and core fixes” came in third at 14.7%. 

Read Next: Elon Musk Takes 'July 4' Dig At Twitter With Paul Revere Meme

