The world’s richest person turned 51 last week. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the third youngest person ranked in the top ten richest people in the world.

What Happened: Thanks to a rise in the valuations of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has seen his wealth soar in recent years, which has prompted the question of if he could become the first trillionaire.

A study from Approve.com done earlier this year compared the net worths of billionaires and their average annual gain to see if anyone was on pace to become a trillionaire.

The study predicted that Musk would become the first trillionaire in 2024, at 52, assuming his net worth rises at the current annual average of 129% — among the best rates for billionaires.

At the time of writing, Musk is worth $210 billion. He has lost $60 billion in 2022, as the price of Tesla has skid 43% year-to-date.

Tesla returning to new highs and the potential of a SpaceX IPO remain potential catalysts to increase Musk's wealth.

Related Link: Happy Birthday Elon Musk: 51 Facts And Figures About Tesla And SpaceX CEO On His 51st Birthday

Benzinga Asks: A recent poll by Benzinga among its Twitter Inc TWTR followers asked about Musk becoming a trillionaire.

“Elon Musk turned 51 today and is the richest person with a wealth of $233 billion. At what age do you think Musk will be a trillionaire?” the poll asked.

The poll gave three possible age ranges for Musk to reach $1 trillion in wealth, along with a possible answer of "never." These were the results:

51-55: 17.8%

55-60: 26.1%

60 or older: 23.2%

Never: 33%

The most common answer among those polled was "never," which garnered 33% of total votes. On the flip side, that means that 67% of people believe Musk could become a trillionaire in the future.

The most common age range for Musk to be a predicted trillionaire was 55-60, which would put Musk on pace to become one between 2026 and 2031.

Follow Benzinga on Twitter for more weekly polls.

Photo via Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock