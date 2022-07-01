ñol

Lindsay Hikes Dividend By 3%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Lindsay Corp LNN increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.34 from the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.33 per share.
  • The company's dividend of $0.34 is payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.
  • Also Read: Lindsay Shares Gain After Beating Q3 Earnings Expectation
  • The new annual indicated rate is $1.36 per share, up from the previous annual stated rate of $1.32 per share. As of June 25, 2022, LNN had ~11 million shares outstanding.
  • Price Action: LNN shares are trading higher by 3.98% at $138.10 on the last check Friday.

