Lindsay Hikes Dividend By 3%

increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.34 from the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.33 per share. The company's dividend of $0.34 is payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Lindsay Shares Gain After Beating Q3 Earnings Expectation The new annual indicated rate is $1.36 per share, up from the previous annual stated rate of $1.32 per share. As of June 25, 2022, LNN had ~11 million shares outstanding.

Price Action: LNN shares are trading higher by 3.98% at $138.10 on the last check Friday.

