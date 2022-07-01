Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Algoma Steel Gr ASTL - P/E: 1.49 AdvanSix ASIX - P/E: 5.59 Orion Engineered Carbons OEC - P/E: 6.61 Univar Solns UNVR - P/E: 7.4 TimkenSteel TMST - P/E: 5.08

This quarter, Algoma Steel Gr experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.73 in Q3 and is now $1.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.95%, which has increased by 0.3% from 1.65% last quarter.

This quarter, AdvanSix experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.8 in Q4 and is now $2.26. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.06%, which has decreased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 1.21%.

This quarter, Orion Engineered Carbons experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.17 in Q4 and is now $0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.55%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.56% last quarter.

Most recently, Univar Solns reported earnings per share at $1.07, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.6. This quarter, TimkenSteel experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.8 in Q4 and is now $0.92.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.