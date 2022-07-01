Airbus Reveals Massive New Orders In China

by

Airbus SE EADSY has won an order for 292 A320 Family aircraft from several Chinese airlines, indicating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market.

has won an order for 292 A320 Family aircraft from several Chinese airlines, indicating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market. The Chinese airlines involved are Air China, Ltd. AICAF , China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. CEA , China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. ZNH , and Shenzhen Airlines.

, , , and Shenzhen Airlines. These orders will enter the backlog after relevant criteria are met.

The total number of Airbus aircraft in service with Chinese operators was over 2,070 as of May 2022.

Price Action: EADSY shares traded higher by 3.52% at $24.88 on the last check Friday.

