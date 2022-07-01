Airbus Reveals Massive New Orders In China

- Airbus SE EADSY has won an order for 292 A320 Family aircraft from several Chinese airlines, indicating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market.
- The Chinese airlines involved are Air China, Ltd. AICAF, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. CEA, China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.ZNH, and Shenzhen Airlines.
- These orders will enter the backlog after relevant criteria are met.
- The total number of Airbus aircraft in service with Chinese operators was over 2,070 as of May 2022.
- Price Action: EADSY shares traded higher by 3.52% at $24.88 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.