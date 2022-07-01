ñol

Airbus Reveals Massive New Orders In China

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 9:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Airbus SE EADSY has won an order for 292 A320 Family aircraft from several Chinese airlines, indicating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market.
  • The Chinese airlines involved are Air China, Ltd. AICAFChina Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. CEAChina Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.ZNH, and Shenzhen Airlines.
  • These orders will enter the backlog after relevant criteria are met.
  • The total number of Airbus aircraft in service with Chinese operators was over 2,070 as of May 2022.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares traded higher by 3.52% at $24.88 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

