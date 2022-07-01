Embraer Collaborates With Toyota To Maximize Production System Efficiency

by

has signed an agreement with Toyota do Brasil to embrace Toyota Production System (TPS) principles and concepts in its industrial operations. With this initiation, Embraer aims to eliminate waste, obtain operational efficiency, and increase value generation for stakeholders.

In the first phase, a team of TPS specialists from Toyota Brazil will evaluate and suggest improvements for Embraer's main manufacturing area at the Ozires Silva Unit, located in São José dos Campos, São Paulo.

From 2022, ERJ's goal is to grow carbon neutral and, by 2024, have 100% of energy coming from renewable sources in Brazilian operations.

Price Action: ERJ share traded lower by 1.03% at $8.69 on the last check Friday.

