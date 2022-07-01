ñol

Embraer Collaborates With Toyota To Maximize Production System Efficiency

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Embraer SA ERJ has signed an agreement with Toyota Motors Corp TM Toyota do Brasil to embrace Toyota Production System (TPS) principles and concepts in its industrial operations.
  • With this initiation, Embraer aims to eliminate waste, obtain operational efficiency, and increase value generation for stakeholders.
  • In the first phase, a team of TPS specialists from Toyota Brazil will evaluate and suggest improvements for Embraer's main manufacturing area at the Ozires Silva Unit, located in São José dos Campos, São Paulo.
  • From 2022, ERJ's goal is to grow carbon neutral and, by 2024, have 100% of energy coming from renewable sources in Brazilian operations.
  • Price Action: ERJ share traded lower by 1.03% at $8.69 on the last check Friday.

