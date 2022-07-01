XPeng Records 133% Growth In June Deliveries

by

XPeng Inc XPEV has delivered 15,295 Smart EVs in June 2022, representing a 133% increase year-over-year and a 51% growth over May 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 68,983 units, a 124% increase Y/Y.

Beginning in mid-May, XPeng resumed double-shift production at its Zhaoqing plant and reached the milestone of 200,000 cumulative deliveries in June.

XPeng plans to begin accepting pre-orders for its new, flagship G9 SUV in August, followed by an official launch in September.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 2.21% at $32.44 in premarket on the last check Friday.

