ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

XPeng Records 133% Growth In June Deliveries

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
  • XPeng Inc XPEV has delivered 15,295 Smart EVs in June 2022, representing a 133% increase year-over-year and a 51% growth over May 2022.
  • The company’s second-quarter delivery jumped 98% Y/Y to 34,422 vehicles.
  • As of June 30, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 68,983 units, a 124% increase Y/Y.
  • Beginning in mid-May, XPeng resumed double-shift production at its Zhaoqing plant and reached the milestone of 200,000 cumulative deliveries in June.
  • XPeng plans to begin accepting pre-orders for its new, flagship G9 SUV in August, followed by an official launch in September.
  • Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 2.21% at $32.44 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral