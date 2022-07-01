Apple Hikes iPhone, iPad Prices In Japan As Yen Weakens

Apple Inc. AAPL has hiked iPhone and iPad prices in Japan, according to its regional website.

The base model of the iPhone now costs JPY 117,800, compared to JPY 99,800 earlier, indicating a hike of about 18%. The iPhone 13 mini now comes at JPY 99,800.

The iPad and iPad Air prices have risen by JPY 10,000 each. A 64-GB iPad Air with WiFi option now costs JPY 84,800. Nikkei Asia first reported the news.

The hikes come as Japan's currency, the yen, continues to weaken.

The U.S. dollar has surged about 17.7% against JPY in one year, with one yen worth $0.0074 at the time of writing compared with $0.0090 a year earlier.

Price Action: Apple stock closed 1.8% lower at $136.72 in the regular session on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

