ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Guardforce AI Partners With FLAIR On Robotics Solutions & AI Cloud Platforms

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Guardforce AI Co Ltd GFAI GFAIW established a collaboration agreement with Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre Limited (FLAIR) to work together on developing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platforms worldwide.
  • FLAIR, located at the Hong Kong Science Park, was founded by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), with RWTH Aachen Campus in Germany as its major collaborator.
  • Guardforce AI will be provided access to FLAIR technology and know-how, over an initial two-year period, beginning in August 2022.
  • The parties will work together to provide customized robotics services to clients worldwide.
  • Price Action: GFAI shares are trading lower by 5.06% at $0.45 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: briefNewsPenny StocksContracts