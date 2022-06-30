Guardforce AI Partners With FLAIR On Robotics Solutions & AI Cloud Platforms

by

established a collaboration agreement with Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre Limited (FLAIR) to work together on developing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platforms worldwide. FLAIR, located at the Hong Kong Science Park, was founded by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), with RWTH Aachen Campus in Germany as its major collaborator.

Guardforce AI will be provided access to FLAIR technology and know-how, over an initial two-year period, beginning in August 2022.

The parties will work together to provide customized robotics services to clients worldwide.

Price Action: GFAI shares are trading lower by 5.06% at $0.45 on the last check Thursday.

