Guardforce AI Partners With FLAIR On Robotics Solutions & AI Cloud Platforms

- Guardforce AI Co Ltd GFAI GFAIW established a collaboration agreement with Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre Limited (FLAIR) to work together on developing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platforms worldwide.
- FLAIR, located at the Hong Kong Science Park, was founded by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), with RWTH Aachen Campus in Germany as its major collaborator.
- Guardforce AI will be provided access to FLAIR technology and know-how, over an initial two-year period, beginning in August 2022.
- The parties will work together to provide customized robotics services to clients worldwide.
- Price Action: GFAI shares are trading lower by 5.06% at $0.45 on the last check Thursday.
