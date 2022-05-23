Hyundai Motor To Invest $10B In US By 2025

- Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. HYMTF said it plans to invest $10 billion by 2025 in the U.S. for smart mobility solutions.
- The announcement aligns with the company’s goal to accelerate innovation and mobility electrification.
- The investment will support the development of key future businesses, including robotics, AI technologies, advanced air mobility, and autonomous driving capability.
- Hyundai had earlier disclosed a $5.54 billion plan to establish its first dedicated U.S. EV and battery manufacturing facilities in the State of Georgia.
- The Georgia facility, which is slated to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025, is expected to lead Hyundai’s EV transition.
- “The Group will strengthen our partnership with U.S. public and private entities to offer innovative products and mobility solutions to our valued customers in the U.S. while supporting global carbon neutrality efforts,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 2.72% at $36.25 on Friday.
