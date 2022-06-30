“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki has said the ongoing inflation is “fake” and part of the “Marxist agenda.”

What Happened: Kiyosaki said on Twitter Wednesday that in order for the government to curtail inflation, all it has to do is “increase drilling for oil” and stop “stupid spending.”

The author and motivational speaker said inflation was fake because it was a means to pay national debt with “cheaper dollars and to wipe out the middle class. He also said the price rise would incite greater hate between rich and poor.

IS INFLATION REAL or FAKE? I say fake for these reasons. 1. Pay national debt with cheaper dollars. 2. Wipe out middle class. 3. Incite greater hate between rich and poor.4.Install Marxist agenda. All the government has to do is increase drilling for oil & Stop Stupid Spending. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 29, 2022

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki has dispensed advice in the past on how to deal with inflation. Recently he told his 2 million Twitter followers they cannot eat Bitcoin BTC/USD or gold, and that they should instead invest in “cans of tuna Fish” and baked beans.

This week, Kiyosaki said he was waiting for Bitcoin to drop to the $1,100 level and “plans to buy more if it recovers from that level.”

In March, the personal finance guru warned that the United States was facing a future of unprecedented economic pain, saying the worst affected would be the baby boomer generation.

Baby boomers are people born between the end of World War 2 and the mid-1960s.

