Not Bitcoin Or Gold: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says This Is The Best Investment To Beat Inflation Right Now

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 10:12 AM | 1 min read

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki reminded his 1.9 million Twitter followers that they cannot eat Bitcoin BTC/USD, gold and silver.

What Happened: Kiyosaki tweeted that cans of tuna fish and baked beans are the “best investments” in an economic downturn.

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki warned of “economic pain” yet to come and said if inflation goes up it will wipe out 50% of the United States population. 

The baby boomer generation or those born between 1946 and 1964 were particularly at risk, according to Kiyosaki.

The personal finance author, a self-described Bitcoin bull, said in May that he was waiting for the apex coin to test a new bottom between $20,000 and $9,000.

Earlier in the year, Kiyosaki dished out advice that people should stock up on toilet paper, trash bags, gold and bitcoin instead as these were the best choices for beating inflation.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, Bitcoin traded flat at $22,504.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash: Liquidity Crisis, Celsius Fallout Weigh On Crypto Market

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinInflationRobert KiyosakiCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesEconomicsMarkets