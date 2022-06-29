ñol

Tigress Financial Lists Reasons Behind Bullishness On Amazon

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated Amazon.com Inc AMZN with a Buy and maintained a $232 price target.
  • He saw ongoing momentum in Prime Membership, increasing traction with third-party sellers, strength in AWS, and growth and share price gains. 
  • He believed that growth in Prime membership, ongoing momentum in AWS, and increasing advertising revenue growth would continue to drive accelerating Business Performance trends. 
  • Also Read: This Analyst Explains Why He Sees Amazon’s Cloud Unit Reaching A Valuation Of $3T
  • AMZN continues to announce new initiatives in autonomous delivery, home, automotive integration, and innovation across every aspect of retail and technology, he noted.
  • He wrote that Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to be a powerful growth catalyst driven by ongoing innovation and a steady cadence of new customer wins.
  • Amazon has a strong balance sheet, cash flow fund, ongoing innovation, and critical growth initiatives. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.53% at $108.63 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Tony Webster via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

