Triumph Interiors Bags Contract From Mammoth Freighters

- Triumph Group Inc's TGI Interiors business has secured a contract from Mammoth Freighters for composite air distribution ducts on the Boeing Co BA 777 Passenger to Freighter (P2F) conversions. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Triumph Interiors will provide manufacturing and engineering support services for the Mammoth Freighters' re-designed air distribution ducting system in the cargo compartment.
- "We complement Mammoth's unique business model by offering an expanding portfolio of industry-leading P2F solutions, including integrated hydraulic power packs for the cargo door system," commented Howard Sanderson, General Manager and VP of Triumph Interiors.
- Price Action: TGI shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $12.74 on the last check Wednesday.
