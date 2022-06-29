Triumph Interiors Bags Contract From Mammoth Freighters

by

Triumph Group Inc's TGI Interiors business has secured a contract from Mammoth Freighters for composite air distribution ducts on the Boeing Co BA 777 Passenger to Freighter (P2F) conversions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Interiors business has secured a contract from Mammoth Freighters for composite air distribution ducts on the 777 Passenger to Freighter (P2F) conversions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Triumph Interiors will provide manufacturing and engineering support services for the Mammoth Freighters' re-designed air distribution ducting system in the cargo compartment.

"We complement Mammoth's unique business model by offering an expanding portfolio of industry-leading P2F solutions, including integrated hydraulic power packs for the cargo door system," commented Howard Sanderson, General Manager and VP of Triumph Interiors.

Price Action: TGI shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $12.74 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.