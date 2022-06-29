KULR Receives Follow-On Order From Lockheed Martin

by

KULR Technology Group Inc KULR has received a follow-on order for its space-developed phase change material (PCM) heat sink technology from Lockheed Martin Corp LMT . Financial terms were not disclosed.

has received a follow-on order for its space-developed phase change material (PCM) heat sink technology from . Financial terms were not disclosed. Phase change material heat sink technology reduces system temperature excursions and extends the life of key components within the thermal storage process.

"Repeat business like this is a testament to our reliable engineering, testing, and design capabilities that meet the stringent requirements of long-range weapon systems," commented Keith Cochran, President & COO of KULR Technology.

Price Action: KULR shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $1.75 and LMT lower by 0.74% at $417.61 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.