KULR Receives Follow-On Order From Lockheed Martin

- KULR Technology Group Inc KULR has received a follow-on order for its space-developed phase change material (PCM) heat sink technology from Lockheed Martin Corp LMT. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Phase change material heat sink technology reduces system temperature excursions and extends the life of key components within the thermal storage process.
- "Repeat business like this is a testament to our reliable engineering, testing, and design capabilities that meet the stringent requirements of long-range weapon systems," commented Keith Cochran, President & COO of KULR Technology.
- Price Action: KULR shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $1.75 and LMT lower by 0.74% at $417.61 on the last check Wednesday.
