KULR Receives Follow-On Order From Lockheed Martin

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 11:43 AM | 1 min read
  • KULR Technology Group Inc KULR has received a follow-on order for its space-developed phase change material (PCM) heat sink technology from Lockheed Martin Corp LMT. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Phase change material heat sink technology reduces system temperature excursions and extends the life of key components within the thermal storage process.
  • "Repeat business like this is a testament to our reliable engineering, testing, and design capabilities that meet the stringent requirements of long-range weapon systems," commented Keith Cochran, President & COO of KULR Technology.
  • Price Action: KULR shares are trading higher by 3.52% at $1.75 and LMT lower by 0.74% at $417.61 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Aerospace & DefenseBriefsIndustrialsNewsPenny StocksContracts