Nissan Recalls SUVs Over Hood Opening Issue: Reuters

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY is recalling more than 300,000 of its Sports Utility Vehicles in the U.S. on concerns about abrupt hood openings, Reuters reported.
- The sudden hood openings would lead to obstruction of the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash.
- The vehicles under the recall process are 322,671 Pathfinder vehicles, with models between 2013 to 2016.
- The recall will also include about 37,700 vehicles of the models in Canada.
- The accumulation of dirt and dust on the secondary hood latch could open even if the hood is closed.
- Price Action: NASNY shares closed higher by 2.22% at $8.28 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.