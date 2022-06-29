Nissan Recalls SUVs Over Hood Opening Issue: Reuters

by

Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY is recalling more than 300,000 of its Sports Utility Vehicles in the U.S. on concerns about abrupt hood openings, Reuters reported.

is recalling more than 300,000 of its Sports Utility Vehicles in the U.S. on concerns about abrupt hood openings, Reuters reported. The sudden hood openings would lead to obstruction of the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash.

The vehicles under the recall process are 322,671 Pathfinder vehicles, with models between 2013 to 2016.

The recall will also include about 37,700 vehicles of the models in Canada.

The accumulation of dirt and dust on the secondary hood latch could open even if the hood is closed.

Price Action: NASNY shares closed higher by 2.22% at $8.28 on Tuesday.

NASNY shares closed higher by 2.22% at $8.28 on Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral