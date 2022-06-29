ñol

Vladimir Putin's 'Hardline Mouthpiece' Mocks Boris Johnson: 'Not Macho Enough, Scared To Declare War On Russia'

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 29, 2022 6:48 AM | 2 min read

A top Russian news presenter, who has been dubbed "Putin's Voice," mocked Boris Johnson for having 'no hint of macho' as he taunted the UK Prime Minister to declare war on Russia.

What Happened: The comments from the hardline mouthpiece of the Kremlin, Vladimir Solovyov, on the Russia-1 state TV channel, came after the UK pledged another delivery of rocket systems to Ukraine to fight the ongoing war with Russia, according to Metro.

Solovyov began by falsely claiming that Johnson 'says he'll deliver tanks [to Ukraine] in August.'

The report debunked the myth and said that the UK has donated a small number of armored vehicles to Ukraine but has no plans for British tanks to be sent to the warzone.

See Also: Russia Bans Jill Biden, Daughter Ashley, Others From Country: Who Else Is On Putin's Blacklist?

Solovyov added, "I've got a question: Why are you so timid, Boris? Go on, declare war on Russia."

"Go on, throw all your giant British army, your planes, your rusty submarines, all your nuclear ammunition – go on, throw them at Russia…The fact is that you are actually scared."

Solovyov reportedly also called two Britons — captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court — 'mercenaries' acting under UK government orders.

"You are sending your [mercenaries], then abandon them in the Donetsk People's Republic courts."

'Ukraine Shopping Mall Bombing Staged'

Solovyov also accused Ukraine of staging the shopping mall bombing, which killed at least 16 people and injured 59, to secure more military help from the West.

Ukrainians "do the same trick" when they need additional military help - "they start screaming," Daily Mail reported while citing Solovyov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said, "this is not an accidental hit, this is a calculated Russian strike."

Zelensky also accused Putin of turning into a "terrorist" and requested the United Nations to expel Russia.

Photo via I T S on Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

