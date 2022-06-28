Century Communities Launches New Homes In San Antonio Market

by

Century Communities Inc CCS has launched six new communities, selling in the greater San Antonio area.

The new communities, boasting prime locations from San Antonio proper to Cibolo, showcase an array of single-family homes in the upper $200s.

The communities are designed with open-concept layouts, granite kitchen countertops, and Century Home Connect smart home package.

Price Action: CCS shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $44.67 on the last check Tuesday.

