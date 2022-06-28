Century Communities Launches New Homes In San Antonio Market

- Century Communities Inc CCS has launched six new communities, selling in the greater San Antonio area.
- The new communities, boasting prime locations from San Antonio proper to Cibolo, showcase an array of single-family homes in the upper $200s.
- The communities are designed with open-concept layouts, granite kitchen countertops, and Century Home Connect smart home package.
- Price Action: CCS shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $44.67 on the last check Tuesday.
