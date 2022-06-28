Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Bel Fuse BELFB - P/E: 7.41 GoPro GPRO - P/E: 2.51 EMCORE EMKR - P/E: 6.31 O2Micro Intl OIIM - P/E: 9.2 Alpha & Omega AOSL - P/E: 2.17

Bel Fuse has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.41, which has decreased by 40.58% compared to Q4, which was 0.69. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.66%, which has increased by 0.04% from 1.62% in the previous quarter.

GoPro's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.09, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.41. This quarter, EMCORE experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.14 in Q1 and is now $-0.02. O2Micro Intl saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.09 in Q4 to $0.03 now. Alpha & Omega saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.2 in Q2 to $1.34 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.