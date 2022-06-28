ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stellantis Launches Primary Health Care Center In Ohio To Serve Employees

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA has launched a primary care health and wellness center in Toledo, Ohio, in collaboration with ProMedica Health System.
  • Starting July, the health-care center will serve more than 9,500 employees and their families working and living within a 15-mile radius of the facility.
  • The 12,000-square-foot health and wellness center will feature 13 examination rooms along with eight consultation, lab, and treatment rooms and a large physical therapy area.
  • Toledo is the fourth health and wellness center opened by the company, following sites in Kokomo, Indiana; Belvidere, Illinois; and Detroit.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $13.23 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral