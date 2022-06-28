Stellantis Launches Primary Health Care Center In Ohio To Serve Employees

by

Stellantis NV STLA has launched a primary care health and wellness center in Toledo, Ohio, in collaboration with ProMedica Health System.

more than 9,500 employees and their families working and living within a 15-mile radius of the facility. The 12,000-square-foot health and wellness center will feature 13 examination rooms along with eight consultation, lab, and treatment rooms and a large physical therapy area.

Toledo is the fourth health and wellness center opened by the company, following sites in Kokomo, Indiana; Belvidere, Illinois; and Detroit.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $13.23 on the last check Tuesday.

