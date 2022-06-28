ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Playtika's Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 9:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Playtika Holding Corp PLTK shares are soaring in the premarket session today on the news of the majority stake being acquired by Private equity firm Joffre Capital.
  • According to Axios, Joffre Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Playtika at $21 a per share from a Chinese investment group, a 46% premium to PLTK’s closing price on Monday.
  • Read How Playtika performed in Q1: Playtika Q1 Performance, Q2 Outlook Lag Street Estimates.
  • In February 2022, the company announced that it had initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives.        
  • Playtika went public in January 2021 at $27 per share, ahead of its previously-indicated range of $22 to $24.
  • The shares have fallen 20.45% year to date. As of Monday, PLTK’s market cap was ~$6 billion.
  • Price Action: PLTK shares are trading higher by 6.88% at $15.38 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsMoversTrading Ideas