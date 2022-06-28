Here's How Amazon Looks To Boost Sales Slowdown Via Amazon Prime

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN looks to hold a second shopping event for Prime members in the fourth quarter, according to a notice viewed by CNBC.
- Amazon gears up for Prime Day on July 12 and 13, its annual shopping extravaganza to attract new subscribers.
- Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Braces For Slowdown Like Alibaba On Pandemic Recovery, Inflation Concerns
- Amazon intimated privileged third-party merchants of a “Prime Fall” deal event seeking submission of limited-time “lightning deals” by July 22.
- The fall event could help drum up additional sales for Amazon, which booked the slowest quarterly revenue growth in April since the dot-com bust in 2001. It could also help retailers eliminate additional inventory accumulated due to pandemic recovery and inflation.
- Amazon trimmed investment in its delivery operations to absorb the impact of the changes in shopping trends following pandemic recovery and inflation.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 5.21% at $107.32 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.