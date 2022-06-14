Disney To Reopen Shanghai Properties After 3 Months Of COVID Closure

The Walt Disney Co. DIS is planning to reopen two of its Shanghai properties as the Chinese city slowly moves beyond its extensive COVID-19 lockdown.

What Happened: Disney announced that it will reopen its Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the Disneytown shopping, dining and entertainment commercial district on June 16. This comes after a soft reopening for the Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard on June 10.

All of the venues will operate on limited capacity and reduced hours for the foreseeable future. The Disneytown restaurants will offer adjusted menus featuring grab-and-go items.

What Happens Next: The company stated that Shanghai Disneyland and Toy Story Hotel “will continue to remain temporarily closed until further notice.”

The company also noted that the “Wishing Star Ferry will remain temporarily closed during the initial reopening stage. Upon reopening, select hotel facilities, such as the King Triton Pool and the onsite fitness center, will remain temporarily closed until further notice.”

Disney closed its Shanghai properties on March 21 when the city went into a COVID-19 lockdown period. The company maintained an uncharacteristic silence on the state of its properties and its workforce since that time, although photographs emerged online that showed parts of Shanghai Disneyland becoming derelict due to a lack of ongoing maintenance.

Photo: Ryutora Koma / Flickr Creative Commons