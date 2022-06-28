Ukraine is reportedly witnessing the shooting of its first full-length feature film since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, which had forced production houses to shut shop abruptly.

What Happened: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ukrainian Mamas Production has been shooting the feature film 'The Day I Met Spider-Man' in and around several cities, including Lviv, Kyiv, and Irpin, since early May.

It is jointly produced by the Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP) and AMO Pictures.

The plot revolves around a war volunteer who discovered the supernatural powers in her that enabled her to save a boy from the massacre of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, where the Russian Army systematically murdered civilians during its invasion.

Anton Skrypets, who came up with the original idea for the film and is also a co-producer, told the publication, "You may know the story of Peter Parker, who became Spider-Man. You may have heard the story of Bruce Wayne wearing a Batman outfit. We will tell you the story of Katya — a volunteer who felt an inner superpower."

The film star cast includes Elithaveta Zaitseva, Olexandr Rudynsky, Olesya Zhurakivska, and Kateryna Kysen.

AMO Pictures COO Anatoly Dudinsky said, "this is the first feature film about the large-scale war of 2022."

"As a company in the creative sector, believe that our nation should portray its problems not only through a documentary prism but also through the experiences and emotions that you can discover thanks to the tools of a feature film," Dudinsky added.

