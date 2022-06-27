Russian President Vladimir Putin is known for promoting his tough-man image through state media. That came under brief ridicule from the Group of Seven (G7) leaders who sat for their first meeting in Germany on Sunday.

What Happened: Amid sweltering conditions in the Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked his counterparts if they should take their jackets off or go even further, Reuters reported.

See Also: Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau suggested they wait for the official picture before disrobing, but Johnson reportedly quipped, "We have to show that we're tougher than Putin," to laughter from the rest.

Trudeau joked back, saying, "bare-chested horseback riding," as per the report

"Horseback riding is the best," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chipped in.

Why It Matters: The Russian President, whose ill health rumors have gained steam recently, has been pictured shirtless in many photos released by Russian state media. In one set, he was famously shirtless with wrap-around sunglasses and army trousers as he rode a brown horse.

G7 leaders are trying to ramp up the pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which started late in February and has killed thousands of civilians and driven millions out of their homes.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and the U.S. announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold.

Read Next: Vladimir Putin To Travel Outside Russia For 1st Time Since Ukraine Invasion Began: Report