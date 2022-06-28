A New York resident who allegedly shot a Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce was released from jail this week after posting a $500,000 bail.

What Happened: The brother of Glenn Hirsch, the alleged “duck sauce killer,” posted the bail in the form of a certified check. Hirsch’s attorney Michael Horn said the money came from his client, The Daily Mail reported.

Hirsch’s bail conditions mandate his staying 24 hours at home, excluding an hour of exercise a day, and visits to his lawyer, doctor, and court. He must wear an ankle bracelet monitor at all times, according to the Mail.

Hirsch must reportedly also stay away from The Great Wall, the restaurant where Zhiwen Yan, the victim, worked and with which he had previously feuded.

“Apparently, there are enough people around who just hate you that I'm sure they're going to take a picture of you if they see you in an area where you should not be and send it to the court,” said Queens Criminal Court Judge Kenneth Holder.

45-year-old Yan was shot in the chest as he was doing delivery rounds on his scooter in Forest Hills, Queens, according to the police, reported the Mail.

Yan and Hirsch were reportedly seen exchanging words at a traffic light before the shots were fired.

Why It Matters: The police discovered Hirsch’s refrigerator was packed with sweet and sour duck sauce and other condiments like soy sauce and ketchup.

“I guess in some pathology, people like that take that stuff very seriously - you didn't give him enough duck sauce,” reported the Daily Mail, citing a police source.

51-year-old Hirsch was arrested nine times between 1995 and 2012, but the arrests are sealed. One of them is related to Hirsch committing robbery with a gun, the Mail reported.

Yan is survived by a wife and three children aged two, 12, and 14. A GoFundMe page created by Kunying Zhao, Yan’s wife, raised $218,410 at press time, surpassing its original goal of $100,000.

Last year Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA co-founder Joe Tsai said he believed Asian-Americans get “scapegoated”, especially in times of an economic downturn.

