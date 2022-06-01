BTS Stars Meet Up With Joe Biden To Deliver An Important Message

Members of Korean pop group BTS met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and delivered an anti-hate message.
What Happened: The group made up of vocalists Park Ji-min, Jungkook, V (Kim Tae-hyung), Kim Seok-jin, and rappers Suga (Min Yoon-gi), Ji-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) and RM (Kim Nam-joon) met with Biden and also addressed reporters from the White House briefing room.
On Tuesday, the BTS Official Twitter page thanked Biden and their fanbase, referred to as “BTS ARMY,” for making the meeting possible. Also included in the tweet was a photo of the group with the president all making finger hearts.
백악관에 초대해 주셔서 감사합니다! 중요한 사안에 대해 @POTUS 와 논의할 수 있어 큰 영광이었습니다. 그리고 이 모든 것을 가능하게 해준 우리 #BTSARMY 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다.— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022
