Why ADMA Biologics Shares Are Rising Today

ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its sixth plasma collection center.

The BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in the fourth quarter of 2021. Following Monday's approval, the facility is now able to collect human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S. and introduce the plasma into interstate commerce.

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics.

See Also: Why Pfizer Partner BioNTech Shares Are Rising Today

ADMA Price Action: ADMA Biologics has traded between $2.31 and $1.01 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.79% at $2.13 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.