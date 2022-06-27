Why Is NeuroSense Therapeutics Surging By 70%? 46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 87.3% to $0.6965 amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB gained 82.4% to $0.9819 after the company announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN surged 70% to $2.85 after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC. Preliminary results showed levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were steady, in contrast to a statistically significant decline portrayed in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM rose 60.4% to $1.53. Ipsen SA IPSEY agreed to acquire Epizyme at $1.45 per share for approximately $247 million, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares jumped 40.4% to $34.34 after the company received proposed labeling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its treatment of major depressive disorder.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX rose 35.3% to $0.42 after dipping more than 46% on Friday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA jumped 28.7% to $0.4248.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 27.3% to $0.9632 after the company announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares rose 26.4% to $0.9870 after tumbling around 34% on Friday.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 26.2% to $1.0788.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 23.7% to $0.3216 after dipping over 20% on Friday. FedNat, last month, announced a $15 million investment by Hale Partnership in Monarch National Insurance Company.
- Clene Inc. CLNN gained 22.4% to $3.55. Clene, last month, received a $3 million loan from the Maryland Board of Public Works to support production for its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD surged 22.1% to $2.8263.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 22.1% to $0.4397 after dropping more than 25% on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. SASI gained 21.8% to $1.34.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA jumped 20.8% to $0.7394.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO gained 19.6% to $0.6110.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX surged 19.1% to $1.37 amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP gained 18.8% to $0.7246. Landos recently named Gregory Oakes as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH jumped 18.5% to $1.09.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares rose 17.7% to $0.7260 following a 25% drop on Friday.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP gained 16.7% to $3.91.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP jumped 16.6% to $0.4215.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON rose 16% to $0.4299. Ebang International announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA gained 14.3% to $3.11.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK jumped 13.5% to $0.4316.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH gained 13% to $0.5810.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP shares gained 12.3% to $4.0975. Martin Midstream Partners recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $250 million.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 7.5% to $0.8812. RedHill Biopharma recently announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
- Reed's, Inc. REED rose 7% to $0.1498 after dropping more than 20% on Friday. Reed's, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
Losers
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares fell 23% to $2.19 following effect of 1:16 reverse stock split.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dipped 22.1% to $0.8027.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL dropped 16.7% to $2.7550.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP fell 15.3% to $1.99.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA fell 15.3% to $11.04. SIGA Technologies recently announced approximately $13 million in procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB dipped 15.2% to $3.0050.
- SSR Mining Inc. SSRM fell 14.4% to $16.12. SSR Mining announced inclusion in the Russell 1000 Index.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 13.6% to $4.68.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY fell 13.5% to $0.8207.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR dropped 13.2% to $1.0850. Eargo strengthened financial position with up to $125 million strategic investment from Patient Square Capital.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX declined 12.5% to $0.46.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV dropped 12.2% to $2.8265.
- Regis Corporation RGS dipped 11.1% to $0.8104.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 10.3% to $11.66 amid post-SPAC merger volatility following the company's Friday debut as a public company.
- Sharecare, Inc. SHCR shares fell 7.8% to $1.7699. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP fell 6.5% to $1.7499. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently reported pricing of $30 million private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
