'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed

This article was originally published on June 27, 2022.

A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power.

What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released a YouTube video showing a model of the aircraft’s proposed appearance.

The massive plane would have the ability to constantly remain in flight, powered by 20 engines, which Al-Ghaili’s video says will use a “highly controlled fusion reaction to provide the sky hotel with unlimited energy.”

One of the unique features of this visionary aircraft is a glass-domed entertainment deck, which would allow passengers to have a 360-degree view of the sky. There would also be luxury hotel rooms for the guests, and amenities such as bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and a shopping mall.

Skeptical Reactions: Reactions to the video have been largely skeptical. One YouTube viewer pointed out the danger of Al-Ghaili’s concept aircraft, “There's a very good reason why nuclear reactors have never been placed on a plane, as that would create a nuclear bomb with passengers.”

Another commentator noted the Sky Cruise would be a target for terrorism: “So basically a modern Titanic in the sky. That thing would be a huge target for being shot down or skyjacked.”

There were also questions about the reality of creating such an aircraft. One person said getting the plane into the air may be a challenge in itself, “If physics and aerodynamics didn't exist, then this vessel might actually be able to take off.”

Another commentator envisioned the Sky Cruise becoming a refuge for the wealthy: "I feel like this is where all the rich people are going to hide during the apocalypse, and just fly around above all the rest of the world while everyone is fighting each other Mad Max-style."

Photo: YouTube "Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel" video clip