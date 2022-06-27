ñol

McDonald's Executive Shake-Up: What's On The Cards

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
  • McDonald's Corp MCD CEO Chris Kempczinski announced several executive changes.
  • MCD has appointed Ian Borden, currently President, International, as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.
  • The current CFO, Kevin Ozan, has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, effective August 31. He plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023.
  • Francesca DeBiase, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, has decided to retire from McDonald's, effective August 31.
  • Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Global Chief Supply Chain Officer.
  • Katie Fallon, who has served as McDonald's first-ever Chief Global Impact Officer, recently informed her decision to depart McDonald's, effective July 15.
  • Also ReadAdyen, McDonald's Extend Mobile App Partnership To US
  • Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 0.028% at $247.97 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

