McDonald's Executive Shake-Up: What's On The Cards

- McDonald's Corp MCD CEO Chris Kempczinski announced several executive changes.
- MCD has appointed Ian Borden, currently President, International, as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.
- The current CFO, Kevin Ozan, has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, effective August 31. He plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023.
- Francesca DeBiase, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, has decided to retire from McDonald's, effective August 31.
- Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Global Chief Supply Chain Officer.
- Katie Fallon, who has served as McDonald's first-ever Chief Global Impact Officer, recently informed her decision to depart McDonald's, effective July 15.
- Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 0.028% at $247.97 on the last check Monday.
