McDonald's Executive Shake-Up: What's On The Cards

McDonald's Corp MCD CEO Chris Kempczinski announced several executive changes.

CEO Chris Kempczinski announced several executive changes. MCD has appointed Ian Borden, currently President, International, as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.

The current CFO, Kevin Ozan, has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, effective August 31. He plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023.

Francesca DeBiase, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, has decided to retire from McDonald's, effective August 31.

Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, has decided to retire from McDonald's, effective August 31. Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Global Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Katie Fallon, who has served as McDonald's first-ever Chief Global Impact Officer, recently informed her decision to depart McDonald's, effective July 15.

Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 0.028% at $247.97 on the last check Monday.

MCD shares are trading higher by 0.028% at $247.97 on the last check Monday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

