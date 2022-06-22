ñol

Adyen, McDonald's Extend Mobile App Partnership To US

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 12:35 PM | 1 min read
  • McDonald's Corp MCD has expanded its mobile app partnership with financial technology platform Adyen ADYEY to the U.S.
  • The two companies began working together in early 2020 in the U.K. and are now expanding to other global markets.
  • Adyen enables customers to pay with their saved payment method on the McDonald's mobile app at the front counter, kiosk, or drive-thru using a four-digit code, providing convenience and supporting operational speed.
  • "Adyen has handled mobile volumes during peak events, such as promotions and rush times. Additionally, they helped improve the success rate for customers registering their preferred payment types to their digital profile and reduced card declines during order placement by using Real-time Account Updater technology," said Whitney McGinnis, U.S. CIO at McDonald's.
  • Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 1.55% at $243.31 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

