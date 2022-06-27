Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

GRAVITY Co GRVY - P/E: 7.59 DoubleDown Interactive DDI - P/E: 6.12 Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV - P/E: 1.05 Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI - P/E: 7.56 DISH Network DISH - P/E: 5.42

This quarter, GRAVITY Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.15 in Q4 and is now $1.95. Most recently, DoubleDown Interactive reported earnings per share at $0.37, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.35. Most recently, Hall Of Fame Resort reported earnings per share at $-0.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.13. Most recently, Beasley Broadcast Group reported earnings per share at $-0.13, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.36. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.04%, which has decreased by 0.58% from 6.62% last quarter.

DISH Network's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.68, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.87.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.