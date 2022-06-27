5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Forestar Group FOR - P/E: 4.64 Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN - P/E: 3.66 New Residential Inv NRZ - P/E: 4.4 Redwood Trust RWT - P/E: 4.02 Weyerhaeuser WY - P/E: 9.56

Forestar Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.81 in Q1 to $0.96 now. Seven Hills Realty Trust saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q4 to $0.37 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.01%, which has increased by 5.33% from 3.68% last quarter.

New Residential Inv saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.4 in Q4 to $0.37 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.12%, which has increased by 2.79% from 9.33% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Redwood Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.34 in Q4 and is now $0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.94%, which has increased by 1.4% from last quarter's yield of 8.54%.

Weyerhaeuser has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.31, which has increased by 167.35% compared to Q4, which was 0.49. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.91%, which has increased by 0.19% from 1.72% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.