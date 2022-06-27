Brinker Brings Its Brands To Grubhub Marketplace: Check Out What's On The List

- Brinker International Inc EAT has partnered with food ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub, to feature its brands.
- Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV JTKWY, a global online food delivery marketplace.
- Under the partnership, Chili's Grill & Bar, It's Just Wings, and Maggiano's Little Italy brands will be available on Grubhub.
- More than 2,500 locations will be available on the Grubhub Marketplace in the coming weeks.
- "We're excited to welcome Brinker's brands to Grubhub and drive more orders from our more than 32 million diners," said Kathleen Glassett, director of enterprise sales at Grubhub.
- Price Action: EAT shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $23.99 on the last check Monday.
