Brinker Brings Its Brands To Grubhub Marketplace: Check Out What's On The List

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 10:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Brinker International Inc EAT has partnered with food ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub, to feature its brands.
  • Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV JTKWY, a global online food delivery marketplace.
  • Under the partnership, Chili's Grill & Bar, It's Just Wings, and Maggiano's Little Italy brands will be available on Grubhub.
  • More than 2,500 locations will be available on the Grubhub Marketplace in the coming weeks.
  • "We're excited to welcome Brinker's brands to Grubhub and drive more orders from our more than 32 million diners," said Kathleen Glassett, director of enterprise sales at Grubhub.
  • Price Action: EAT shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $23.99 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsRestaurantsSmall CapGeneral