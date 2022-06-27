Volta Appoints Yifan Tang As Technology Head

- Volta Inc VLTA Board of Directors has appointed Yifan Tang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
- Tang will report directly to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vince Cubbage.
- Tang recently served as the CTO of SERES EV and has held various positions at Meta Platforms, Inc. META (formerly Facebook), Lucid Motors, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA.
- He has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University.
- Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $1.76 in premarket on the last check Monday.
