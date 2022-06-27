Volta Appoints Yifan Tang As Technology Head

by

Board of Directors has appointed Yifan Tang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Tang will report directly to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vince Cubbage.

Tang recently served as the CTO of SERES EV and has held various positions at Meta Platforms, Inc. META (formerly Facebook), Lucid Motors, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA .

(formerly Facebook), Lucid Motors, and . He has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University.

Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $1.76 in premarket on the last check Monday.

