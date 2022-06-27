ñol

Volta Appoints Yifan Tang As Technology Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Volta Inc VLTA Board of Directors has appointed Yifan Tang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). 
  • Tang will report directly to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vince Cubbage.
  • Tang recently served as the CTO of SERES EV and has held various positions at Meta Platforms, Inc. META (formerly Facebook), Lucid Motors, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA.
  • He has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $1.76 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

