Morgan Stanley's Strategists See Some Breathing Space From Current Market Selloff: Bloomberg

- Bloomberg reported that Morgan Stanley MS strategists led by Michael Wilson say the S&P 500 Index might rally another 5% to 7% before the selloff resumes.
- “We think US equity markets can rally further,” they wrote in a note.
- The decline in bond yields and oil prices have eased some concern around inflation and helped the benchmark break a three-week falling streak.
- Wilson correctly predicted this year’s selloff and said a retracement of 38% to 50% of the entire decline “would not be unnatural or out of line with prior bear market rallies.”
- Wilson warned about the fears of an economic slowdown driving fall in oil and yields, resulting in more declines for the stock market.
- Wilson sees the S&P 500 bottoming between 3,400 and 3,500 index points in his base case, down almost 13% from its latest close. And a recession would send the index more than 23% lower to about 3,000.
- “The bear market is likely not over, although it may feel like it over the next few weeks as markets take the lower rates as a sign the Fed can orchestrate a soft landing and prevent a meaningful revision to earnings forecasts,” the strategist said.
