ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tesla, GM, Ford EV Price Hikes Loftier Than For Gas Cars: Here's The Average Price Gap

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 26, 2022 9:39 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Average US EV prices rose 22% in May to about $54k
  • The growth rate was steeper than gas-powered variants
  • Tesla, GM, Ford, other cos have hiked EV prices
Tesla, GM, Ford EV Price Hikes Loftier Than For Gas Cars: Here's The Average Price Gap

U.S. customers had to pay 22% more last month to buy electric cars amid growing demand and supply woes for EV makers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

What Happened: Average EV prices grew 22% year-on-year in May at about $54,000. In comparison, prices for Gas-powered vehicles rose 14% to about $44,400, according to automotive research consultancy J.D. Power

Tesla Inc TSLAFord Motors Co FGeneral Motors Co GMLucid Group Inc LCID and Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN are automakers that have bumped up prices on certain EVs in the recent past, partly to offset surging costs of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other battery-making materials.

See Also: Chevy Bolt EVs To Be $6,000 Cheaper In Aftermath Of Recall Nightmare

Price Hikes Continue: GM bumped up the price of GMC Hummer electric pickup-truck models by $6,250 last week, citing an increase in commodity and logistics costs. The trucks, which have a waiting period of about two years, are now priced between $85,000 to $105,000. 

However, GM also recently lowered the price of its Chevrolet Bolt by $6,000 to about $27,000. 

EV market leader Tesla hiked prices in May multiple times and took another round of increases a week ago. The Elon Musk-led company raised its U.S. car prices by $6,000 across various models. 

Musk had earlier this year warned the company was facing extensive raw material and logistics costs.

See Also: Tesla Raises US Car Prices By Up To $6000: What Its EVs Cost Now

Ford CFO John Lawler said last week that rising commodity costs had erased the profit the automaker initially expected to make on its electric Mustang Mach-E. The company has raised prices to offset higher input costs, but Lawler said they were not enough to maintain margins.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskEVsICEsJ.D. PowerNewsMedia