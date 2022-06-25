T-Mobile Is Selling Your Data To Advertisers: Here's How To Opt Out

U.S. Telecom firm T-Mobile US Inc TMUS is reportedly selling in-app user data to marketers.

According to an Ad Exchanger report, T-Mobile's new program, App Insights, is now fully operational after a year of beta testing.

It allows third-party marketers to buy T-Mobile customer data and is based on information that the company has unique access to regarding the apps you use.

The company's advertising segment features this offering on its website, with the phrase "Apps speak louder than words," splashed across the top of the page.

Also Read: Rocket Travel Partners With T-Mobile - Read What's The Benefit

It also invites prospective clients to "leverage app insights, the strongest indicator of consumer intent". However, customers can opt out of the program.

T-Mobile also offers an Android and iOS app called "Magenta Marketing Platform Choices" that allows users to see which companies have their data and opt out entirely.

According to Ad Exchanger, iOS users are excluded from the program even if they have opted into app tracking.

Photo: Mike Mozart on flickr