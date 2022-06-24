ñol

Craig-Hallum Cuts Apogee Enterprises Price Target By ~9%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 1:51 PM | 1 min read
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine lowered the price target for Apogee Enterprises Inc APOG to $43 (2.7% upside) from $47 while maintaining the Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted the company had a good start to FY23, with Q1 surpassing expectations.
  • Stine expressed optimism about Apogee's operational progress.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst specified that certain market headwinds and uncertainties should be monitored, as they could mean that the current strong non-residential building market backdrop is not sustainable.
  • Price Action: APOG shares are trading higher by 4.40% at $41.72 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings