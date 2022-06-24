Kroger Plans Dairy Production Expansion - Read More For Details

- Kroger Co KR plans to execute a 35,000 square-foot expansion at Tamarack Farms Dairy to support the implementation of an aseptic milk line.
- Tamarack Farms Dairy serves about 160 stores in Ohio and West Virginia and provides products for Kroger's e-commerce channel.
- The facility will be able to manufacture products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers, and Carbmaster milk beverages.
- The new line will allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.
- The aseptic milk line is part of Kroger's efforts to deliver long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products through modern technology.
- "The 70-million-dollar investment strengthens and adds to the stability of the economic development and job market in Newark and Licking County," said Commissioners Rick Black, Tim Bubb and Duane Flowers.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 1.36% at $48.38 on the last check Friday.
