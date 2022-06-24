Kroger Plans Dairy Production Expansion - Read More For Details

by

plans to execute a 35,000 square-foot expansion at Tamarack Farms Dairy to support the implementation of an aseptic milk line. Tamarack Farms Dairy serves about 160 stores in Ohio and West Virginia and provides products for Kroger's e-commerce channel.

The facility will be able to manufacture products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers, and Carbmaster milk beverages.

The new line will allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.

The aseptic milk line is part of Kroger's efforts to deliver long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products through modern technology.

"The 70-million-dollar investment strengthens and adds to the stability of the economic development and job market in Newark and Licking County," said Commissioners Rick Black, Tim Bubb and Duane Flowers.

Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 1.36% at $48.38 on the last check Friday.

