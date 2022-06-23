Kroger Boosts Dividend By 24%

- Kroger Co KR Board of Directors approved a dividend increase of 24% from $0.84 to $1.04 per year.
- The next quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share will be paid on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2022.
- Kroger's quarterly dividend has grown at a 14% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.
- "The strength of our balance sheet provides significant financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business to drive growth," said CEO Rodney McMullen.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $47.54 on the last check Thursday.
