Kroger Boosts Dividend By 24%

Kroger Co KR Board of Directors approved a dividend increase of 24% from $0.84 to $1.04 per year.

Board of Directors approved a dividend increase of 24% from $0.84 to $1.04 per year. The next quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share will be paid on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2022.

Kroger's quarterly dividend has grown at a 14% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

"The strength of our balance sheet provides significant financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business to drive growth," said CEO Rodney McMullen.

Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $47.54 on the last check Thursday.

KR shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $47.54 on the last check Thursday. Photo via Company

