ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Joe Biden Accidentally Reveals 'Written Script' For POTUS To Follow At Meetings: 'YOU Take YOUR Seat'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 23, 2022 11:13 PM | 1 min read

President Joe Biden has unwittingly revealed a memo prepared by his staff that provided rather detailed instructions — including when to take his seat — on how to conduct a meeting involving wind-industry executives. 

What Happened: The memo, titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events,” instructed the president to enter the Roosevelt Room and say “hello” to the participants. It further stated, “YOU take YOUR seat,” reported The New York Post.

The memo even specified the length of the president’s remarks. “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,” said the memo.

YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart” were some other instructions crafted for Biden by his staff.

Why It Matters: Biden, 78, is the oldest person to serve as the president. Republicans have been portraying the leader as dependent on his handlers, reported Washington Post.

At his inauguration, a claim reportedly went viral that he was asked to salute the Marines in his earpiece by his staff. 

In March last year, the Republican National Committee tweeted that a White House feed was allegedly cut so that Biden could avoid interaction at a House Democratic virtual retreat. 

The president has also been derided as being “sleepy” by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The tag was often used by former President Donald Trump to attack Biden.

Read Next: 'Putin's Price Hike?' Fed Chair Powell Doesn't Seem To Be Onboard With Joe Biden's Narrative

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpElon MuskJoe BidenNewsPoliticsMediaGeneral