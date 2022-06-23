President Joe Biden has unwittingly revealed a memo prepared by his staff that provided rather detailed instructions — including when to take his seat — on how to conduct a meeting involving wind-industry executives.

What Happened: The memo, titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events,” instructed the president to enter the Roosevelt Room and say “hello” to the participants. It further stated, “YOU take YOUR seat,” reported The New York Post.

The memo even specified the length of the president’s remarks. “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,” said the memo.

YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart” were some other instructions crafted for Biden by his staff.

Why It Matters: Biden, 78, is the oldest person to serve as the president. Republicans have been portraying the leader as dependent on his handlers, reported Washington Post.

At his inauguration, a claim reportedly went viral that he was asked to salute the Marines in his earpiece by his staff.

In March last year, the Republican National Committee tweeted that a White House feed was allegedly cut so that Biden could avoid interaction at a House Democratic virtual retreat.

BIDEN: “Can I ask you a question?”



*White House feed cuts out” pic.twitter.com/YQ9I9u3r98 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2021

The president has also been derided as being “sleepy” by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The tag was often used by former President Donald Trump to attack Biden.

