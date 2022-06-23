ñol

Wheels Up Taps GE Executive Todd Smith As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 3:23 PM | 1 min read
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc UP has hired Todd Smith as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30, 2022.
  • Smith most recently served as Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and CFO for GE Corporate. He served in several senior global Finance roles at General Electric Co GE over his 25-year career.
  • At Wheels Up, Smith will oversee all aspects of the company's global finance organization and will also join the company's Executive Leadership Team.
  • Eric Cabezas will continue to serve as the company’s interim CFO and principal accounting officer until Smith’s start date and will continue to serve as SVP of Finance thereafter.
  • Cabezas took over the interim role in May when Eric Jacobs departed from the company.
  • Price Action: UP shares are trading lower by 2.92% at $2.33 on the last check Thursday.

