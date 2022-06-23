ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Rosenblatt Re-Rates Ambarella Following Its Extended Relationship With This Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Company

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 3:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy noted that Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology, and operation company, selected Ambarella, Inc's AMBA edge AI system-on-chip to deliver Level 3 automated driving.
  • Ambarella's AI SoC included surround camera and front ADAS perception with AI compute using two of Ambarella's CV2FS and CV2AQ SoCs.
  • Inceptio confirmed that their Xuanyuan autonomous driving system used four of Ambarella's edge AI SoCs (2 CV2FS and 2 CV2AQ) as evidence of Ambarella's automotive revenue funnel moving toward production. 
  • Inceptio's platform will use the 4 CVflow SoCs for its automotive-grade central computing platform.
  • Xuanyuan, Inceptio's full-stack autonomous driving system for trucks, utilizing Ambarella's SoCs, provides high-performance and low-power processing simultaneously for seven 8MP cameras, including AI compute, for surround camera perception and front ADAS safety features like collision avoidance.
  • Cassidy reiterated a Buy on Ambarella with a price target of $125 (83% upside).
  • Price Action: AMBA shares traded lower by 0.12% at $68.44 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech