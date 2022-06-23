Rosenblatt Re-Rates Ambarella Following Its Extended Relationship With This Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Company

- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy noted that Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology, and operation company, selected Ambarella, Inc's AMBA edge AI system-on-chip to deliver Level 3 automated driving.
- Ambarella's AI SoC included surround camera and front ADAS perception with AI compute using two of Ambarella's CV2FS and CV2AQ SoCs.
- Inceptio confirmed that their Xuanyuan autonomous driving system used four of Ambarella's edge AI SoCs (2 CV2FS and 2 CV2AQ) as evidence of Ambarella's automotive revenue funnel moving toward production.
- Inceptio's platform will use the 4 CVflow SoCs for its automotive-grade central computing platform.
- Xuanyuan, Inceptio's full-stack autonomous driving system for trucks, utilizing Ambarella's SoCs, provides high-performance and low-power processing simultaneously for seven 8MP cameras, including AI compute, for surround camera perception and front ADAS safety features like collision avoidance.
- Cassidy reiterated a Buy on Ambarella with a price target of $125 (83% upside).
- Price Action: AMBA shares traded lower by 0.12% at $68.44 on the last check Thursday.
