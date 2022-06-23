Blade Agrees To Provide Helicopter Airport Transfers To JetBlue's TrueBlue Members

by

Blade Air Mobility Inc BLDE has established an agreement to integrate its Airport service into JetBlue Airways Corp's JBLU TrueBlue loyalty program through 2023.

has established an agreement to integrate its Airport service into TrueBlue loyalty program through 2023. Blade will be adding an additional route of continuous daily service between BLADE Lounge East, located at East 34th Street in Manhattan, and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) starting June 27, 2022.

JetBlue will provide its Mosaic+ members' limited complimentary seats on Blade Airport helicopter transfers when connecting to or from JetBlue flights.

JetBlue Mosaic and TrueBlue members will access preferred pricing on their first Blade Airport flights.

"Given its New York City roots JetBlue is an ideal partner as we have ramped up our Blade Airport service to six days a week and up to thirteen hours per day in New York City," said Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President.

Price Action: BLDE shares are trading higher by 5.50% at $5.66 and JBLU lower by 2.88% at $8.08 on the last check Thursday.

