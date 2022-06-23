ñol

Connexa Sports' PlaySight Interactive Partners With Prairie Trail Sports Complex

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 12:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc CNXA subsidiary PlaySight Interactive has partnered with Prairie Trail Sports Complex in Iowa.
  • Set to open in the fall of 2022, Prairie Trail has adopted PlaySight's live streaming and performance video platform to its facilities.
  • "With parents having multiple kids in multiple sports and multiple venues on a weekend, having PlaySight at our facility provides parents the ability to be a part of everyone's weeknight and weekend activities," said Facility Director Brady Randall.
  • PlaySight provides automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization.
  • Price Action: CNXA shares are trading lower by 3.95% at $1.70 on the last check Thursday.

