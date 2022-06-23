Connexa Sports' PlaySight Interactive Partners With Prairie Trail Sports Complex

by

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc CNXA subsidiary PlaySight Interactive has partnered with Prairie Trail Sports Complex in Iowa.

Set to open in the fall of 2022, Prairie Trail has adopted PlaySight's live streaming and performance video platform to its facilities.

"With parents having multiple kids in multiple sports and multiple venues on a weekend, having PlaySight at our facility provides parents the ability to be a part of everyone's weeknight and weekend activities," said Facility Director Brady Randall.

PlaySight provides automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization.

Price Action: CNXA shares are trading lower by 3.95% at $1.70 on the last check Thursday.

